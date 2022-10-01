Hyderabad: One killed in road accident at Chandrayangutta

Hyderabad: A 37 year-old man died in a road accident at Chandrayangutta on Saturday afternoon after being hit by a TSRTC bus.

According to the police, Amar Bin Mohammed (37), a resident of Mustafanagar Falaknuma, was crossing the road when a bus belonging to Falaknuma bus depot hit him and ran over him. He died on the spot.

The bus driver V Somala was taken into custody and a case booked. On information the police reached the spot and shifted the body to Osmania General Hospital mortuary for postmortem examination.