Hyderabad: One killed in road accident at Shamshabad

A trip to a holy shrine turned into a tragedy for a group of youngsters from the old city

Updated On - 11:33 PM, Sun - 25 December 22

Hyderabad: A trip to a holy shrine turned into a tragedy for a group of youngsters from the old city on Sunday when the car they were travelling rammed into the flyover at Shamshabad resulting in the death of one person and injuries to seven others.

Inspector RGI Airport police station, R Srinivas said, the victim Mohd Ashwaq, who is a resident of Tallabkatta was going in a Toyota Qualis along with seven of his friends.

“When they reached Gagan Pahad flyover, Ashwaq who was steering the car drove at high speed and rammed into the wall of the flyover. The vehicle overturned and the occupants sustained injuries. Ashwaq died on the spot while other sustained injuries,” R Srinivas said, adding the driver was going at a high speed and lost control while maneuvering on the flyover.

On information the police reached the spot and shifted the injured to hospital. The body of the victim was shifted to the mortuary. A case is registered.