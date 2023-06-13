Hyderabad: Organs of 21-year-old brain dead student donated

The surgeons retrieved five organs including two kidneys, liver and two lungs and allocated them to needy patients based on the organ donation guidelines of Jeevandan

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:45 PM, Tue - 13 June 23

Hyderabad: Family members of a 21-year-old student, V Sravan Kumar, a resident of Mall village, Yacharam, Rangareddy district, who was declared as brain dead by the attending team of neuro-physicians, have decided to donate the organs of the deceased, as part of the Jeevandan organ donation initiative.

The surgeons retrieved five organs including two kidneys, liver and two lungs and allocated them to needy patients based on the organ donation guidelines of Jeevandan.

On Saturday, June 10, Sravan Kumar, while riding his two-wheeler had a fall at Mannaguda, Ibrahimpatnam. Family members immediately rushed Sravan Kumar to Yashoda Hospitals, Malakpet where he was put on intensive care for nearly 48-hours. With Sravan’s health not improving, the doctors declared him as brain dead on Monday, June 12.

The Jeevandan coordinators conducted a series of counselling session with the family members of Sravan Kumar. Later, the consent to donate the organs of the deceased was given by his father Jangaiah, mother Yaramma and sisters. Jeevandan thanked the family members of Sravan for their noble act of deciding to donate the organs for needy patients.