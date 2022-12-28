Hyderabad: Over 1.10 lakh people booked for drunk driving in 2022

Traffic police in tri-Commissionerates collectively booked 1,10,310 persons this year for rash driving

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:20 PM, Wed - 28 December 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: The traffic police in tri-Commissionerates collectively booked 1,10,310 persons this year for rash driving and filed charge sheets against them in court.

A majority of the drivers attended counselling at traffic training institutes and paid a fine of Rs 10,000 in court while a few others received jail terms ranging from a day to a fortnight. In the tri Commissionerates, about 2,700 people were sent to jail for Drunken Driving (DD) in 2022.

“Regular drunken driving checks helped in controlling fatal road accidents. In 2022, we booked 10,510 DD cases and the violators underwent counselling in the presence of a family member,” says Rachakonda DCP (Traffic) D Srinivas.

The drunken driving checks also helped in bringing down grave road accidents wherein more than three people are killed. “The local police identify accident-prone spots, particularly where drunken driving-related incidents are reported, and regularly conduct checks. A case is booked against the driver and they have to attend court. Also, we are writing to the RTA to suspend the driving license of the driver,” said Cyberabad DCP (Traffic) T Vijay Kumar, adding that so far details of about 32,282 were sent to RTA asking them to suspend it.

The Hyderabad traffic police focus more on road stretches where pubs are located to conduct checks. “On several instances, on being caught the drivers are attacking the traffic policemen. The policemen are making complaints at the local law and order police station and getting a case booked against violators,” officials said.