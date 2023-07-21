Hyderabad: Passport Seva Kendras, POPSK to function as scheduled on July 22

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:15 PM, Fri - 21 July 23

Hyderabad: The Passport Seva Kendras (PSK) and Post Office Passport Seva Kendras (POPSK) will function on Saturday as scheduled.

Regional Passport Officer, Hyderabad, Dasari Balaiah on Friday advised the applicants who booked their appointments for Saturday’s special drive to visit the selected PSK/POPSK and get their application processed.

Earlier, the State government declared holiday on July 22 to all government and private offices, and educational institutions within the GHMC limits due to incessant rains.

“However, considering difficulties in releasing/rescheduling 3,700 appointments on other days and long availability time for obtaining appointments, it is to inform that all PSK and POPSK will function on Saturday as scheduled,”Balaiah said in a press release.

Keeping the weather conditions in view, instructions have also been issued to heads of Seva Kendras to process applications, even if the applicant could not turn up on scheduled time, he added.