Hyderabad: Police book case against BJP leader Nanda Kumar

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:09 PM, Sat - 19 November 22

Hyderabad: Following a complaint from a city-based realtor alleging threats and extortion, the Banjara Hills police have booked a case against Nanda Kumar, who was recently arrested along with three other alleged BJP agents while trying to lure four MLAs of TRS (BRS).

The realtor from Banjara Hills, N Satish approached the police with a complaint alleging that Nanda Kumar facilitated the sale of around 12 acres of land parcel located at Doma mandal in Vikarabad district.

After the deal was struck, Satish claimed to have paid the amount to the owner and got the land registered in the name of his brother. “However, as the prices of the land increased, Nanda Kumar intervened and threatened him and collected Rs. 21 lakh from him. He continued to demand more money and threatened him of dire consequences, if he failed to pay,” said Banjara Hills police quoting the complaint. A case is booked against Nanda Kumar and investigation going on.