Hyderabad: Premier Handball League to be held from June 8

The inaugural edition of the Premier Handball League will be held from June 8, said A Jagan Mohan Rao

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:43 PM, Sun - 26 February 23

Hyderabad: The inaugural edition of the Premier Handball League will be held from June 8, said A Jagan Mohan Rao, president of the Handball Association of India, at the FNCC club in Film Nagar on Sunday.

The final is scheduled to be held on June 25. “The Premier Handball League will feature six teams and the players auction will be conducted soon. Telangana Tigers team will represent the State in the league. We are also going to conduct the Asian Women’s Youth Championship from July 15 to 24,” said Jagan Mohan.

Also Read Naseer emerges overall champion at BodyBuilding Championships

“Only the Handball Association of India (HAI) from India is recognised by the International Handball Federation (IHF) and Asian Handball Federation. The Handball Federation of India (HFI), which was running the sporting activities illegally, will be suspended from international competitions if it is found to be carrying out competitions in India,” he added.