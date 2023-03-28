Hyderabad: Property offender arrested, 343 grams of gold recovered

28 March 23

Hyderabad: A notorious property offender who targeted TSRTC bus passengers was caught by the Commissioner’s Task Force (east) team with assistance of Afzalgunj police on Tuesday. The police recovered 343 grams of gold from his possession.

The suspect KS Makkan, alias Kasab, a resident of Mangar Basthi Mallepally managed a seven member gang and all of them collectively targeted passengers travelling in crowded RTC buses in the city.

“Makkan would cut the gold chain worn by the victim and one of the gang members would collect it and escape from the bus. Later, the gang sold it to one Praveen Ramesh Verma of Shahalibanda at a throwaway price,” said DCP (East) Sunil Dutt.

On a tip off, the police caught Makkan when he came to sell the gold chain to Praveen. Both of them are arrested and produced before the court. Makkan was involved in 20 cases registered in Cyberabad and Hyderabad.

Efforts are on to nab the remaining members of the gang.

