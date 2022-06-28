Hyderabad provides opportunities to corporates, startups alike: Panelists

L to R Srinivas Kollipara ( Moderator ) , Keshav Reddy ( Managing Partner Reddy Futures Fund ), Anand Arvind ( Senior VP & GM Core Business Founder at Zenoti ) , Sateesh Andra ( Managing Director Endiya Partners ) .Photo: Surya Sridhar

Hyderabad: Hyderabad provides similar kind of opportunities to both big corporates and startups. This was the common line of thinking at a panel discussion organised as part of the T-Hub Innovation Summit.

In an enlightening conversation, panelists – Sateesh Andra, MD of Endiya Partners, Anand Arvind, Core Business Founder, Senior V-P and GM of Zenoti and Keshav Reddy managing partner of Reddy Futures Fund , along with moderator Srinivas Kollipara, President of Xelpmoc Design group discussed various aspects of the city that has attracted multiple business owners over the years.

The panelists unanimously agreed that Hyderabad in the past few years has developed significantly to accommodate businesses to run successfully. Elaborating on the business ecosystem here, Andra said, “In Hyderabad, you have a government that has a vision, companies that are driven to work towards that, and proper infrastructure.”

Appreciating the standard of living that Hyderabad provides, Keshav said, “The city has relatively less traffic, great spaces to live, low cost of living with a vibrant nightlife. Most young professionals today, thus, want to live here, which makes it a go-to for businesses too.”

Panelists encouraged successful entrepreneurs to interact with younger entrepreneurs and share their playbooks with them to create a positive and nourishing business ecosystem in the city.