Hyderabad: Rain Tree Park, KPHB winner of Grand Ganesha Awards 2022

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:00 PM, Thu - 15 September 22

The annual Grand Ganesha Awards for the best gated communities with eco-friendly Ganeshas and hosting community integration activities, was announced at Club Botanika, Kondapur.

The top three Grand Ganesha award winning gated communities were Rain Tree Park, KPHB, for Best Prasadam Seva and Most Culturally Active Society while the runners-up were Aparna Sarovar, Nallagandla, for Most Digitally Active Society and Most Culturally Integrated Society, and PBEL City, Peeranchevuru, for Go Green Society.

The Grand Ganesha Awards was organised by the Lions Clubs International Dist. 320A in association with the Department of Language & Culture, and Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation (TSTDC), a press release said.

Twenty Societies from multiple gated communities in the city were shortlisted for fulfilling the various parameters and awarded for the best practices they implemented in their respective societies. Eight of these societies were selected under 500 families category and 12 others belonged to the 500 plus families category.

The awards presentation was done by Mamidi Harikrishna, Director, Dept of Language & Culture, Upala Srinivas Gupta, Chairman, Telangana Tourism and Juluri Raghu, District Governor, Lions Intl Dist 320A.