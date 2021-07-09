Hyderabad Rains: Motorists urged to drive safely

Traffic cops advise motorists to avoid venturing out in case of heavy downpour given the visibility issues

Hyderabad: In view of the heavy rains in the city, the traffic police have advised motorists, especially two-wheeler riders, to drive carefully and take necessary precautions. Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Anil Kumar said motorists should avoid venturing out in case of heavy downpour given the visibility issues. “People commuting in cars should also avoid driving during heavy downpours and not take risks. The visibility is poor during heavy rains which could cause accident,” he said.

The traffic police asked the two-wheeler riders to ensure the pillion rider also wears the helmet. “It is a must for the pillion rider to wear helmet for their own safety. The rule should be followed seriously by the motorists to ensure safety of both the biker and the pillion rider in case of an accident. And when it rains heavy, it is better for the two-wheeler riders to stop and wait till it is over,” he advised.

There have been instances of two-wheelers skidding on the roads resulting in fatalities during the rains. The traffic police identified spots where traffic slows down during the rains. “Adequate policemen are being deployed at such spots to streamline the flow of traffic. Also our personnel are equipped with sticks and crowbars to clear water logging,” Kumar said.

In coordination with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), the traffic police have identified water stagnation points and the civic body will deploy its teams to clear the waterlogging. Road safety expert Vinod Kumar Kanumala said maintenance is very important during the rainy season.

“Drivers should check the air type pressure, engine oil tank and battery to avoid problems of breakdown. It is utmost important to check engine oil tank to avoid oil spill because water and oil on the road will lead to skidding of two-wheelers,” he advised.

