Hyderabad rains: Two gates opened at Himayath Sagar reservoir

The present level of water level Himayath Sagar is 1762.75 feet against its Full Tank Level (FTL) of 1763.50 feet

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:30 PM, Fri - 21 July 23

Hyderabad: With monsoons continuing to remain active, the city reservoirs of Himayath Sagar and Osmansagar (Gandipet) are receiving good inflows from catchment areas.

On Friday, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) officials lifted two gates at Himayath Sagar to release the excess water into the downstream of river Musi.

The local district administration at Rangareddy, senior officials from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation and Police department were informed about this development, Managing Director, HMWS&SB, Dana Kishore on Friday said, adding that the local authorities were told to be on alert.

At present, the total inflow at Himayath Sagar is 1200 cusecs while the outflow is nearly 700 cusecs. The reservoir has a total of 17 gates out of which two have been opened.

The present level of water level Himayath Sagar is 1762.75 feet against its Full Tank Level (FTL) of 1763.50 feet. The total capacity of the reservoir is 2.970 TMC (thousand million cubic feet) and as on Friday, the total capacity is at 2.650 TMC, the Water Board officials said.

On the other hand, the Osman Sagar (Gandipet) reservoir is receiving an inflow of 700 cusecs per day from its catchment areas. The total capacity of Gandipet reservoir is 3.9 TMC and as on Friday, the total capacity was at 2.76 TMC while the present water level at Gandipet is 1785.15 feet against its FTL of 1790 feet.