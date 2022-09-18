Hyderabad: Raja Singh’s wife submits memorandum to Governor

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:28 PM, Sun - 18 September 22

Hyderabad: T Usha Bai, wife of BJP MLA T Raja Singh, on Sunday met the Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan requesting to intervene and instruct the State government to squash the PD Act invoked against him and ensure that he is released from the prison to serve the people in his constituency.

In a memorandum submitted to the Governor at Raj Bhavan here, Usha Bai said the police were summoning the supporters of Raja Singh in the name of enquiry and harassing them. She said the police booked cases against Raja Singh on baseless allegations and rendered injustice to him.