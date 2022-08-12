Hyderabad: Rakhis tied to traffic violators on Raksha Bandhan

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:39 PM, Fri - 12 August 22

Source: Twitter/Rachakonda Police.

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Traffic Police celebrated the festival of Raksha Bandhan with a twist this year. To spread awareness on road safety issues, as a proactive step, women police personnel tied rakhis to both male and female drivers who were found not wearing helmets and seat belts. In return, the officers sought a pledge from these violators, to adhere to traffic rules.

The drive kicked off from LB Nagar and was carried out at various locations across the Rachakonda Police Commissionerate.

“Women constables have tied rakhis to whoever is violating traffic rules. We educated people to not to triple ride or indulge in speeding, and wear helmet and fasten seat belts all times. But whoever did not follow, was treated with a rakhi,” an official said.

The initiative was appreciated by the citizens too. Many of the violators became emotional and took the pledge seriously,

Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat appreciated the women officers for the thought provoking and effective initiative.