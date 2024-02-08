Thursday, Feb 8, 2024
Home | Hyderabad | Nia Conducts Searches In Hyderabad Journalists House Raided

NIA conducts searches in Hyderabad, journalist’s house raided

The searches began by the Agency since Thursday morning at the house of Venugopal located at Narayanguda.

By Telangana Today
Updated On - 8 February 2024, 09:59 AM
NIA conducts searches in Hyderabad, journalist’s house raided
Representational Image

Hyderabad: The special teams of National Investigation Agency (NIA) are conducting searches at a couple of places in the city including the house of S Venugopal, a journalist.

The searches began by the Agency since Thursday morning at the house of Venugopal located at Narayanguda.

One more team is conducting search at a house in L B Nagar.

The local police are guarding the premises where the search operation is going on. More details awaited.

Related News

Latest News