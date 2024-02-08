NIA conducts searches in Hyderabad, journalist’s house raided

The searches began by the Agency since Thursday morning at the house of Venugopal located at Narayanguda.
Hyderabad: The special teams of National Investigation Agency (NIA) are conducting searches at a couple of places in the city including the house of S Venugopal, a journalist.
The searches began by the Agency since Thursday morning at the house of Venugopal located at Narayanguda.
One more team is conducting search at a house in L B Nagar.
The local police are guarding the premises where the search operation is going on. More details awaited.