| Weekend Guide Heres To The Most Happening Weekend In Hyderabad

Weekend guide: Here’s to the most happening weekend in Hyderabad

So, here’s a curated list of some of the best events that keep Hyderabad bustling this weekend

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:15 PM, Thu - 18 May 23

Hyderabad: Musical concerts, stand-up sets, art events, workshops, flea markets, and what not! There’s so much going on each weekend in the city that it might be difficult to decide which ones to attend. So, here’s a curated list of some of the best events that keep Hyderabad bustling this weekend:

Jazbaa ft Javed Ali

Embrace yourself in the ecstasy of Sufi music as India’s soulful voice Javed Ali, is all set to arrive in Hyderabad and offer a blissful musical evening.

When: May 21, 7 pm

Where: Shilpakala Vedika, Madhapur

Registrations: Available on Book My Show

Telugu Stand-up

The Telugu stand-up scene is booming in Hyderabad with Telugu sets happening almost every weekend in the city. Gear up to laugh out loud at this free live stand-up set.

When: May 20, 8.30 pm onwards

Where: The Hashtag Café, KPHB

Registrations: Available on Book My Show

Lock the Box

Bibliophiles, hurry up! The third edition of Bookchor’s ‘Lock the Box’ this year will come to a close this weekend. It’s time to quickly grab your book boxes!

When: Till May 21, 9 am to 10 pm

Where: AMR Planet Mall, Moula Ali

Registrations: Free event

Samay Raina Stand-up

The Comicstaan season-2 winner is all set to tickle your ribs with his unfiltered and non-family-friendly jokes.

When: May 20, 7 pm

Where: Shilpakala Vedika, Madhapur

Registrations: Available on Book My Show

Hyderabad’s first Carnatic Choir concert

Sing along at this cross-cultural musical event which brings to you the fusion of Western and classical music. The event offers classical Carnatic and classical folk music in the format of a choir as well as music styles from south Indian States.

When: May 20, 5 pm

Where: Centre for Cultural Resources and Training, Madhapur

Registrations: Available on Paytm Insider

F3 Flea

The all-day flea market combines fashion, food, and fun while letting visitors explore, enjoy sundowners, and have an awesome time with their pets.

When: May 20, 10 am to 10 pm

Where: Hyndava Convention, Kompally

Registrations: Available on Paytm Insider

Arjun Kanungo Live

Brace yourselves for a splendid experience as the Indian singer-actor Arjun Kanungo goes live, along with DJ and laser light show at this open-air concert.

When: May 20, 6 pm

Where: Cloud Dining, HITEC City

Registrations: Available on Book My Show

The Carnival

Have a gala time at this two-day potpourri of food, shopping, and music festival which gathers scores of people, products, artisans, and performers from various walks of life.

When: May 20, 21; 5 pm to 11 pm

Where: Heart Cup Coffee, Gandipet

Registrations: Available on Paytm Insider