Hyderabad: Renovated building block at Sri Saraswathi Shishu Mandir High School inaugurated

Sri Saraswathi Shishu Mandir High School is affiliated to Saraswathi Vidyapeetam Telangana and is running since 40 years

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:50 PM, Sun - 25 June 23

Hyderabad: Telangana Development Forum (TDF) USA president Dr. Divesh R Anireddy inaugurated Sri Saraswathi Shishu Mandir High School’s newly renovated building block at Kushaiguda.

The school is affiliated to Saraswathi Vidyapeetam Telangana and is running since 40 years. The TDF USA under the project of Mana Telangana Badi project has donated 10,000 US dollars through Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy at TDF PTD in the year 2021 under the leadership of TDF USA’s past president Kavita Challa.

Divesh R Anireddy had laid the foundation stone for the school in September 2022. TDF, India General Secretary Matta Rajeshwar Reddy said the TDF is providing needed support to improve infrastructure to uplift schools in State through the Telangana Manabadi project.

TDF USA president Dr. Divesh said that TDF is always ready to support for any kind of development through various projects and urged school children to be fit and lead a healthy lifestyle.

Also Read IMA-Telangana announces to adopt 200 villages in State