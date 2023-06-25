IMA-Telangana announces to adopt 200 villages in State

IMA will regularly conduct free health camps, awareness programmes on health, sanitation, personal hygiene, seasonal diseases and provide free advice on immunization in these villages

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:10 PM, Sun - 25 June 23

Hyderabad: Indian Medical Association (IMA), Telangana State, on Sunday announced that its 75 branches have come forward to adopt 200 villages in Telangana and will regularly conduct free health camps, awareness programmes on health, sanitation, personal hygiene, seasonal diseases and provide free advice on immunization, state president, IMA Telangana, Dr B N Rao in a press release said.

Earlier, the IMA, New Delhi had urged its state-level units to take-up ‘Aao Gaon Chalen’ initiative and regularly conduct community engagement activities.

The ‘Aao Gaon Chalen’ scheme will also include free distribution of medicines, offering basic investigations for free of cost, collecting medical data, preserving and forwarding the same to the authorities concerned, which will be in the long run beneficial to frame policies on public health, Dr Rao said.

Also Read Telangana govt gives nod for Dalit Bandhu-II programme