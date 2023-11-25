Hyderabad: Retd IAS officer clarifies on ‘raids’

"I'm taking legal advice to file a defamation suit against those responsible for fomenting the unruly demonstration lasting for hours,” AK Goel said.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:05 PM, Sat - 25 November 23

Hyderabad: Retired IAS officer AK Goel on Saturday clarified that there was no liquor or cash stored on his residential premises.

Reacting to reports in the media on raids on his residence, Goel said a Flying Squad Team of the ECI reached his residence in Jubilee Hills around 6 pm on Friday to look into allegations of storage of liquor or cash.

“They did their job thoroughly, found nothing and returned. The CCTV footage of my residence was also shared with them. I categorically refute the allegation, regarding storage of either liquor or cash in my premises,” he said.

“The alleged complaint, arising from the headquarters of Telangana Pradesh Congress (I) Office, also witnessed prolonged unruly demonstration of party workers around my residence. Their leaders Mallu Ravi, Mohd Azharuddin and Vijaya Reddy came, made speeches and returned. I’m taking legal advice to file a defamation suit against those responsible for fomenting the unruly demonstration lasting for hours,” he added.