BRS looks to continue dominance in Jubilee Hills

The Assembly constituency has been a strong segment for the party since the last two terms

By C. Romeo Updated On - 12:18 AM, Wed - 22 November 23

Hyderabad: Comprising an eclectic mix of population, Jubilee Hills holds a place of its own in the 15 Assembly constituencies of Hyderabad district. One of the upmarket areas of the city and an address to boast, it has a spread that covers an electorate of a wide and varied composition who will be choosing their representative in the elections on November 30.

The Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency has been a strong segment for the BRS since the last two terms and continues to enjoy undeniable dominance. The constituency which was carved out of Khairatabad Assembly constituency and constituted in 2009 has several film personalities from the Telugu film industry residing here and has studios like Rama Naidu, Padmalaya, and Annapurna.

Jubilee Hills is home to all sections from affluent to middle class to weaker sections. It covers areas like Yousufguda, Rahmathnagar, Srinagar Colony, Erragadda, Shaikpet, Tolichowki, and Venkatagiri and encompasses IT hubs like Madhapur, Gachibowli, and also around 30 basthis like Karmik Nagar, Sultan Nagar, Netaji Nagar, Gulshan Nagar. A chunk of the populace is migrant workers most of whom settled down here three decades ago.

For the last two terms i.e., 2014 and 2018, Maganti Gopinath has been representing the constituency which is part of Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituency and has nearly 3.7 lakh voters.

Gopinath, who contested on a Telugu Desam Party ticket, won the seat in the 2014 Assembly election and subsequently joined BRS (then TRS). He was re-elected from the same seat in the 2018 general polls. The constituency boasts of rapid development in the form of Durgam Cheruvu cable-stayed bridge, flyovers, popular shopping complexes, malls, companies, residences of prominent personalities, and also the tag of being called the part of the city that never sleeps.