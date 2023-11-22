Tollywood actress booked for trespassing in Hyderabad

Swathi Deekshith, who has been disputing with the NRI over the court-litigated house which had an estimated market value of Rs 30 crore, had allegedly conspired to grab the property.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:46 PM, Wed - 22 November 23

Swathi Deekshith

Hyderabad: The Jubilee Hills police booked a case against actor Swathi Deekshith and a few others for allegedly trespassing into the house of a Non-Resident Indian.

Swathi Deekshith, who has been disputing with the NRI over the court-litigated house which had an estimated market value of Rs 30 crore, had allegedly conspired to grab the property. Recently, on her directions, about 20 persons barged into the premises, created a nuisance and threatened the caretaker.

Based on a complaint by the watchman, the police booked a case under various sections against the actor and others. Currently, the house lease case was pending in court.