| Hyderabad Rs 135 Crore Sanctioned For Road Widening From Miyapur To Gandimaisamma

Hyderabad: Rs 135 crore sanctioned for road widening from Miyapur to Gandimaisamma

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:40 PM, Wed - 16 November 22

Following this, Serilingampally MLA Arekapudi Gandhi, Kukatpally MLA Madhavaram Krishna Rao and Quthbullapur MLA KP Vivekanand met MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao thanked him. Following this, Serilingampally MLA Arekapudi Gandhi, Kukatpally MLA Madhavaram Krishna Rao and Quthbullapur MLA KP Vivekanand met MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao thanked him.

Hyderabad: The Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) department accorded administrative sanction for an amount of Rs 135 crore for the widening and strengthening of the existing road from Miyapur X Road to Gandimaisamma X Road.

Following this, Serilingampally MLA Arekapudi Gandhi, Kukatpally MLA Madhavaram Krishna Rao and Quthbullapur MLA KP Vivekanand met MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao thanked him.