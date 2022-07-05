Hyderabad Sailing Week: Hyderabad sailor Sanjay in lead

Sailors in action on the first day of 36th edition of Hyderabad Sailing Week, at the Hussain Sagar Lake, on Tuesday.

Hyderabad: Local boy Sanjay Reddy is in the lead in ILCA 4 boys event after three races on the first day of the 36th Hyderabad Sailing Week, at the Hussain Sagar Lake on Tuesday.

In the girls category, Alekhya Coondoo of Secunderabad Sailing Club is in the top 3 after finishing fourth and second in two races. Bhopal’s Neha Thakur of NSS is in the overall lead.

In the races held in the morning, Gitesh took the overall lead in the ILCA 7 category after finishing third, second and first in the first three races.

The first day of races saw good winds ranging from 5 knots to 18 knots and gusting up to 22 knots during the afternoon session. The wind shifts were tricky and the sailors had to use all their technical prowess to get ahead.