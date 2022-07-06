Hyderabad Sailing Week: Mohit, Gitesh tied for top spot

Sailors in action on the second day of 36th Hyderabad Sailing Week at the Hussain Sagar Lake, on Wednesday.

Hyderabad: Army Yachting Node sailors Mohit Saini and Gitesh are in the joint top spot in the ILCA 7 category on the second day of the 36th Hyderabad Sailing Week event at the Hussain Sagar Lake, on Wednesday.

In the ILCA 6 open category, Akshay Vincent got a first and two fourth-place finishes to take the top position. Following him are Nanhe Bundela and T Ajay in second and third places respectively.

Meanwhile, local sailor R Ashwini from the EMESA (Telangana State Sports School) is leading in the ILCA 4 girls category while she is in third place in the ILCA 6 category. The day saw very steady winds setting up perfect conditions for the sailing.

Standings:

ILCA 7: 1. Mohit Saini (AYN), 2. Gitesh (AYN), 3. Deepak K SAini (MBI);

ILCA 6 Open: Akshay Vencent (TSC), 2. Nanhe Raja Bundela (NSS, Bhopal), 3. T Ajay (EMESA);

ILCA 6 Girls: 1. Capt Manu (AYN), 2. Capt Sonal (AYN), 3. R Ashwini (EMESA);

ILCA 4 Boys: 1. B Kiran Kumar (TSC), 2. Adhvait P Menon (INWTC); 3. A Sanjay Reddy (EMESA);

ILCA 4 Girls: 1. R Ashwini (EMESA), 2. Neha Thakur (NSS, Bhopal), 3. Shital Shendhya (NSS, Bhopal).