Hyderabad: Sajjanar meets kin of police martyrs

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar along with other senior officers on Friday met the family members of Ch Umesh Chandra, IPS, and Eswara Rao, an Armed Reserve police constable, and paid tributes to the police martyrs in view of the Police Commemoration Week.

Remembering Umesh Chandra, Sajjanar said he was an exemplary brave cop and a role model to many in the police department and the society. Eswara Rao, who died in retaliation attack with a fake currency gang in 2014, Sajjanar said Rao’s sacrifice in the line of duty would be remembered forever.

