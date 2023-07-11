Telangana DGP takes tough stance on misuse of ambulance sirens

07:40 PM, Tue - 11 July 23

Hyderabad: Urging ambulance drivers to be responsible while using sirens, Director General of Police of Telangana Anjani Kumar took a tough stance in a tweet on Tuesday.

Sharing a video that showed a policeman confronting an ambulance driver for misuse of the siren, he urged the drivers to use them only when there is a medical emergency.

“Genuine emergencies require activating sirens for swift and safe passage. Strict action against abusers is advised. Together, we can enhance emergency response and community safety,” he wrote.

An ambulance which had its siren on was seen parked at the side of a road when the police approached it. The driver and the nurse were not on board. In fact, the driver was seen arriving with a cool drink in his hand.

The officer on duty who had earlier cleared the way for this very ambulance to pass through, asked the driver why he used a siren when it was not an emergency.

“I gave you clearance there, but you came here to eat mirchi bajji?” asked the police officer.

Twitterati appreciated the step taken by the officer and called for zero tolerance in such cases.