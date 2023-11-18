Hyderabad: School bus runs over toddler, dies at Jawaharnagar

The girl Bhavishya aged two-and-half years, along with her mother Pavani, had gone to drop her elder brother Rishi, who studies in standard first at a private school, at the bus halt point

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:45 PM, Sat - 18 November 23

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: In a heart wrenching incident, a toddler died after a school bus ran over her at Jawaharnagar on Saturday.

The girl Bhavishya aged two-and-half years, along with her mother Pavani, had gone to drop her elder brother Rishi, who studies in standard first at a private school, at the bus halt point.

Also Read Policemen felicitated for prompt action on fire mishap in Hyderabad

“While Pavani was busy helping Rishi get into the bus, Bhavishya went in front of the bus. All of a sudden the driver moved the bus ahead and ran over the girl. Apparently he did not notice the girl in front of the bus and went ahead,” said Jawaharnagar sub inspector, Anil Kumar.

The locals immediately rushed the girl to a local hospital where doctors pronounced her dead. A case is registered against the driver of the bus for rash and negligent driving. The police arrested the driver and seized the bus.