Hyderabad: Scores of devotees take part in Balkampet Yellamma Rathotsavam

The Rathotsavam that started in the evening around 6 pm from the temple, headed towards BK Guda and went around all the four directions of the temple for more than four hours.

Hyderabad: Rathotsavam of Goddess Yellamma was held in a grand manner on Wednesday with scores of devotees participating in the event dressed in their traditional best.

“Senior citizens and others who could not come to the temple can seek blessing during Rathotsavam,” said a temple committee member. Elaborate arrangements were made by line departments including Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and police so that the Rathotsavam was held peacefully.

Meanwhile, Endowments Minister A Indrakaran Reddy and Animal Husbandry Minister T Srinivas Yadav reviewed the arrangements of Lashkar Bonalu here on Wednesday. The officials were asked to ensure elaborate arrangements for the Lashkar Bonalu that will be held on June 25 and 26 at the historic Ujjaini Mahankali temple in Secunderabad.

In view of the high footfall expected, the officials were directed by the Ministers to focus on social distancing measures, especially arrangements pertaining to queue lines. The civic works including road repair works and illumination in and around the temple will also be taken up and roads leading to the temple.

Officials were also asked to publicise Covid-19 norms that need to be followed at the temple. Srinivas Yadav said the police should also take up measures to streamline traffic apart from providing security. The meeting was attended by Hyderabad Collector Sweta Mohanty, Telangana Tourism Development Corporation (TSTDC) Managing Director B Manohar and others.