Hyderabad: SCR extends run of special trains

Subedarganj – Secunderabad (04121) train service have been extended between August 1 to 20 and Secunderabad – Subedargamj (04122) service has been extended between August 3 to 31.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 July 2024, 07:22 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: To clear passenger rush, the South Central Railway (SCR) has extended the run of special trains between various destinations.

Accordingly, the Subedarganj – Secunderabad (04121) train service have been extended between August 1 to 20 and Secunderabad – Subedargamj (04122) service has been extended between August 3 to 31.

Also Read Begumpet railway station development work at brisk pace