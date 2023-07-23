Hyderabad: Second national cabinet meeting of Digambar Jain Social Group Federation held

Hosted by the Digamber Jain Social Group Hyderabad, the event marked the first time such a gathering has been organized by the federation.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:08 PM, Sun - 23 July 23

Hyderabad: Digamber Jain Social Group Federation held its second national cabinet meeting at Mahavir Bhawan in premises of Sri Chandraprabhu Digambar Jain Mandir, Agapura, here on Sunday.

Founded nearly three decades ago by Late Pradeepkumar Singh Kasliwal, the Digamber Jain Social Group Federation has grown significantly and currently comprises 350 groups with 35,000 members from all corners of India.

The meeting was attended by office bearers from different groups of the federation, including committee members of Hyderabad. The national cabinet meeting focused on crucial matters concerning the Digamber Jain Social Group Federation and its nationwide endeavors. It served as a platform for members to collaborate and shape the future of the organization, a press release said.