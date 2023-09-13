Hyderabad sees highest temperature at 32.9°C, relief expected

A cyclonic circulation over the central parts of the Bay of Bengal and adjoining North Bay of Bengal has given rise to a low-pressure area, according to the IMD.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:25 PM, Wed - 13 September 23

Hyderabad: A cyclonic circulation over the central parts of the Bay of Bengal and adjoining North Bay of Bengal has given rise to a low-pressure area, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The formation of this weather system, reported on Wednesday, is expected to bring significant rainfall to the state of Telangana in the coming days.

IMD-H scientist, Dr. Sravani, highlighted the potential impacts of this low-pressure area. She said, “This low-pressure area is likely to result in fairly widespread rains across the state from Thursday onwards, with isolated heavy rainfall expected on September 16 and 17. Hyderabad is also likely to witness light rains for the next three days.”

The formation of a low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal is a common meteorological event during the monsoon season, often leading to heavy rainfall in several regions of India.

Meanwhile, as the city grapples with soaring temperatures, Khairatabad recorded the highest maximum temperature at a scorching 32.9 degrees Celsius on Wednesday. The India Meteorological Department predicts that over the next three days, the average maximum temperature in Hyderabad is expected to hover around 30 degrees Celsius.