Hyderabad sees Rs 67,000 cr capex on infra

By | Published: 11:01 pm

Hyderabad: In the last few years, Hyderabad has consistently ranked among the best Indian cities to attract businesses and families in the country. The transformation, however, did not happen overnight, as it required consistent commitment to support new and innovative infrastructure projects.

To sustain the development activities in Hyderabad, since statehood — between 2014 and 2020 — a capital expenditure of Rs 67,149.23 crore was incurred by the State government on just infrastructure projects.

A series of vital measures by the State government — generous allocation of capital for upkeep of existing projects, creation of new infrastructure, supply of uninterrupted and quality power and launch of novel initiatives like TS-iPASS for ease of doing business — and relatively low cost of living compared to other Indian cities allowed Hyderabad to remain a top destination.

Out of the total capital expenditure since statehood, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has received a massive chunk of Rs 32,532.87 crore (48.45%).

The Hyderabad Metro Rail (HMR) has attracted an investment of a quarter of the overall capital expenditure at Rs 17,290.31 crore, followed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) with Rs 9,764.27 crore (14.54%).

Apart from focusing on Hyderabad, the State government has also given importance to the development of all Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) in the State. Perhaps, the Telangana government is the first in the country to ensure regular provision and devolution of funds to ULBs. For instance, the State government ensured the release of Rs 78 crore every month to the GHMC and Rs 70 crore/month to all other municipalities, thus totalling to Rs 148 crore/month. The expenditure indicates that about Rs 1,776 crore is being released by the State government to ULBs annually.

