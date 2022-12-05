| Hyderabad Seminar On Study Abroad At Bachupally On Dec 6

Hyderabad: Seminar on Study Abroad at Bachupally on Dec 6

The theme of the event is “Turning Point, Study abroad : Preparing for Global Careers” which will give insights on overseas education.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:56 PM, Mon - 5 December 22

Hyderabad: Y-Axis in association with ‘Telangana Today’ and ‘Namasthe Telangana’ is organizing a seminar on Study Abroad at VNRVJ Institute of Engineering and Technology, Bachupally on Tuesday at 3 pm.

Faizul Hassan, Assistant Vice President, Y–Axis coaching will share his views on study abroad with the students of VNRVJIET college. Students can clear their doubts with the team of Y-axis at the seminar.

Director Dr. B.Chennakesava Rao, Principal Dr.Naidu, Global Relation officer, Dr.Kiran Chakravarthula and Dr.Y.Padma Shayi will be part of the event.