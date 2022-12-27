| Hyderabad Seminar On Study Abroad At Vjit On Wednesday

Hyderabad: Y-Axis in association with Telangana Today and Namasthe Telangana is organizing a seminar on Study Abroad at Vidya Jyothi Institute of Technology, Aziz Nagar, Moinabad from 11 am on Wednesday.

The theme of the event is ‘Turning Point, Study abroad: Preparing for Global Careers’ , which will give insights on overseas education.

Faizul Hassan, assistant vice president, Y –Axis coaching will share his views on pursuing education abroad with the students of VJIT. Students can clear their doubts with the team of Y-axis at the seminar.

Director of the Institution Dr. E.SaiBaba Reddy, Principal, Dr A Padmaja, HOD Dr Tulasi Prasad and Coordinator J.Sree Devi will be part of the seminar.