VJIAS organises national conference on ‘Empowering Women Entrepreneurs in the Digital Age’

Vignana Jyothi president D Suresh Babu encouraged the participants to explore their potential and become entrepreneurs. “If not now, it is never,” he told the women participants.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 23 February 2024, 07:06 PM

Vignana Jyothi president D Suresh Babu encouraged the participants to explore their potential and become entrepreneurs. “If not now, it is never,” he told the women participants.

Hyderabad: The Vignana Jyothi Institute of Arts and Sciences (VJIAS), Hyderabad organized a national conference on ‘Empowering Women Entrepreneurs in the Digital Age’.

Prisons and Correctional Services DG Dr. Soumya Mishra spoke about how digitalization opened up unprecedented opportunities for women to explore and sustain themselves in the world of the digital era.

On the boundless opportunities in the digital world, Dr. Mishra said e-commerce platforms, creativity and content creation etc., were some of the areas in which women were actively involved.

Dr. Mishra also touched upon the cyber security problems such as cyber bullying, online abuse, and physical safety etc., faced by women entrepreneurs. She assured that the police department strives for prevention of such crimes.

Vignana Jyothi president D Suresh Babu encouraged the participants to explore their potential and become entrepreneurs. “If not now, it is never,” he told the women participants.