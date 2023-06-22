CM KCR inaugurates Asia’s largest Govt-funded housing project at Kollur

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao also launched the process of distribution of more than 60,000 housing units in various parts of the city to the beneficiaries.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:47 PM, Thu - 22 June 23

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao inaugurated the double-bedroom dignity housing project named as KCR Nagar at Kollur, the largest government-funded housing project in Asia, here on Thursday. He also launched the process of distribution of more than 60,000 housing units in various parts of the city to the beneficiaries.

Upon his arrival, the Chief Minister was welcomed amid chanting of Vedic hymns by priests. He inauugurated the dignity housing project in the presence of Ministers KT Rama Rao, T Harish Rao, Vemula Prashanth Reddy, P Sabitha Indra Reddy, Talasani Srinivas Yadav, and Ch Malla Reddy along with MPs, MLAs, MLCs, GHMC Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi, and Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari along with several other elected representatives and officials from Hyderabad city.

Later, Chandrashekhar Rao planted a sapling on the housing project premises and went around in a battery-operated vehicle to inspect the housing units and the facilities. He handed over housing units allotted to beneficiaries Gaddameedi Renuka, Haisiya Begum, Mudawath Sharada, Pulligala Devi, Chakali Sujatha, and Ketavath Keerthi.

The project hosts a total 15,660 dwelling units in 117 blocks. Each housing unit comprises a hall, two small bedrooms, two toilets, one kitchen and a utility within 560 sq.ft of plinth area and 398 sq.ft of carpet area. Only 37 per cent of the project has been used for construction purposes with only 108 units per acre. Around 63 per cent of the 145.5 acre township is allocated for open spaces including roads, footpaths, playgrounds, social infrastructure and landscaping. About 30,000 trees have been planted across the township, ensuring ample greenery.

The State government developed the housing project using high-quality construction material and created a massive infrastructure with underground electric cabling and ducting, underground and stormwater drainage, emergency generator back-up, drinking water pipelines, a sewage treatment plant and a solid waste management yard. Apart from a 10,000 sq.ft community hall, the township will also accommodate three shopping complexes with a total of 118 shops.