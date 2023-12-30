Hyderabad set for chilly New Year

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:31 PM, Sat - 30 December 23

Photo: Anand Dharmana

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is set to welcome the new year with a nip in the air as the prevailing dropping temperatures are forecasted to plummet even further in January.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a significant dip in minimum temperatures starting from January 3, ushering in a prolonged period of chilly weather across the city.

Dr. A Sravani, IMD scientist, shed light on the forthcoming weather patterns, stating, “There would be a drop in minimum temperatures.

After a brief respite for a few days, the chilly weather is expected to make a comeback post-January 12 in Hyderabad. There is no likelihood of rainfall during this period.”

She also highlighted the continuation of foggy conditions during early hours in the city for the foreseeable future.

As per recent recordings, the average minimum temperature in Hyderabad settled at 16.9 degrees Celsius on Saturday.

Several areas witnessed lower temperatures, with Rajendranagar hitting 13.2 degrees Celsius, Bandlaguda at 14.4 degrees Celsius, Hayathnagar at 14.5 degrees Celsius, Bollaram at 14.5 degrees Celsius, West Marredpally at 14.6 degrees Celsius, BHEL at 14.7 degrees Celsius, and Quthbullapur at 14.9 degrees Celsius.