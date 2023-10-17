Hyderabad set to host ‘Beyond Dance Festival’ on Oct 28, 29

Organised by Goethe-Zentrum Hyderabad and Dark Vibe Society, this two-day extravaganza is scheduled to be held at the EXT & The Moonshine Project in Filmnagar.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:12 PM, Tue - 17 October 23

Hyderabad: To showcase an eclectic fusion of dance forms, Hyderabad is set to host the ‘Beyond Dance Festival’ under the theme ‘Art Knows No Borders’ on October 28 and 29.

Organised by Goethe-Zentrum Hyderabad and Dark Vibe Society, this two-day extravaganza is scheduled to be held at the EXT & The Moonshine Project in Filmnagar. The festival showcases a fusion of classical forms, waves of revolutionary dance forms, Indian influences on global dances, and, indigenous styles, allowing the artists to embrace themselves.

It aims to bring together a diverse range of artists who not only challenge conventional norms but also use their distinctive dance expressions to spark inspiration for change and initiate meaningful conversations. Apart from the dance performances, the event will feature panel discussions, workshops, and an art flea market.

Curated by Vaibhav Kumar Modi, and Telangana Delphic Association as associate partners, the festival also collaborates with community partners such as Dragvanti, Queer Nilayam, Mobbera Foundation, IMP X, QT Centre, Nirlojyo, and more.