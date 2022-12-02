Hyderabad She Teams receive 103 complaints in November

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:08 PM, Fri - 2 December 22

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad She Teams received a total of 103 complaints from women through various modes during the month of November. Of them, 52 petitioners approached directly, 34 through WhatsApp and rest on various social media platforms.

According to the She Team officials, all the complaints were acted upon swiftly and 12 FIRs were registered by referring to the police stations concerned. A total of 26 petty cases were booked and 98 persons were warned and counseled.

In one incident, a male nurse was arrested for trapping and blackmailing a 55-year-old woman whom he contacted during her Covid treatment. The victim was taking Covid tele-medical care and the suspect, Mohd.Ghulam used to call her for medical follow-ups and pretended to show extra care and learnt personal things about her. He then started blackmailing her for money.

In another incident, one M.Arjun, a private employee was caught for harassing a 26-year-old woman divorcee to marry him.

They were produced before the courts and sentenced to imprisonment for various periods. Additional Commissioner of Police (Crimes) and In-charge (She Teams & Bharosa) A.R.Srinivas asked women to be courageous to report crime. “Do not encourage delinquents by suffering in silence,” he said.