Hyderabad: Shopkeeper arrested for molesting girl

A shop keeper was arrested by the Moghalpura police for allegedly molesting a ten year old girl at his shop

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:47 PM, Sat - 4 March 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A shop keeper was arrested by the Moghalpura police for allegedly molesting a ten year old girl at his shop two days ago.

According to the police, the victim had gone to the shop of Mohd Abdul Razaaq to purchase decoration material when the suspect called her into the shop and misbehaved and molested her. Afterwards, he handed over some decoration material and did not take money from her.

“The child after going home informed the parents about the incident. The family approached the police and a case is booked. He is arrested and remanded,” said Moghalpura Inspector, A Shiva Kumar.