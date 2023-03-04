Hyderabad: Cops arrest Auto driver for not handing over cash bag found on road

An auto-rickshaw driver who did not handover a cash bag he found on the road was arrested by the Medchal police

Published Date - 07:38 PM, Sat - 4 March 23

Hyderabad: An auto-rickshaw driver who did not handover a cash bag he found on the road to the police or the owner and instead kept it with him, was arrested by the Medchal police on Saturday. The police recovered cash of Rs. 2.90 lakh from him.

Lamba Gopal Yadav (40), a resident of Medchal, while driving the auto-rickshaw found a bag containing Rs. 2.90 lakh cash. “Gopal took the bag along with the cash and instead of handing it over to the owner or at the local police station, he kept it with him,” said ACP Medchal, S Venkat Reddy.

The owner of the bag had withdrawn the amount from a bank and was carrying it home when the bag fell on the road. After analysing the feed of the closed circuit cameras, the police tracked down Gopal and arrested him. The amount was recovered intact from him.

He was produced before the court.