Hyderabad: Six held for dangerous driving

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:00 AM, Tue - 11 April 23

The six youngsters were performing daredevilry stunts on their motorcycles and shooting videos of their act using mobile phones, said the police

Hyderabad: Six youngsters who were driving bikes in a rash and negligent manner at Malakpet were caught by the Commissioner’s Task Force (east) team on Monday. The police seized three motorcycles from them.

“The six youngsters were performing daredevilry stunts on their motorcycles and shooting videos of their act using mobile phones. The media content was later uploaded on social media platforms,” said the police.

Following complaints, the police identified them with the help of the feed of the closed circuit cameras installed in the area and caught them. The police called in the parents of the boys and counselled them.