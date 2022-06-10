Hyderabad: Six held for ‘mujra’ at birthday party in old city

Hyderabad: The Rein Bazaar police on Friday arrested six persons in connection with a ‘mujra’ at a birthday party organised at Manju Miya Tabela on Wednesday.

The police had earlier booked a case under the City Police Act against a family for celebrating a birthday with women dancers in the night without obtaining permission from the police.

According to the police, on Wednesday morning they noticed a viral video on social media about the ‘mujra’ being organised in the area and found out that one Syed Arif, a contractor and a local leader had celebrated his son, Syed Yaseen Arfath’s birthday at his house by hiring female dancers to perform.

“Although there were no complaints, a case was booked against six people for causing nuisance. A patrol party had reached the spot and shut down the party after the music was heard being played post midnight,” an official said, adding that after a video of the event reached the police, a case was booked against the father and son duo and others and they were taken into custody.

