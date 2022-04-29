Hyderabad: Software employee booked for additional dowry harassment

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 09:47 PM, Fri - 29 April 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Kukatpally police booked a case against a software employee on charges of harassing his wife for additional dowry and abetting suicide.

According to the police, the suspect Uday Kumar had married Nikitha in June last year and had taken dowry too. However, he started harassing her for her ancestral agricultural land in in Rajanna-Sircilla district. When Nikitha’s parents were reluctant, the harassment increased. A fortnight ago, Nikitha went to stay with her parents at Moosapet.

On Wednesday night, Uday reached Moosapet and picked up a fight and beat Nikitha, police said. She later hanged herself to death, following which her family demanded strict action against him.

He was taken into custody.

