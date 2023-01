Hyderabad: Sri Goda Krishna Kalyanam celebrated at Hare Krishna Golden Temple

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:21 PM, Sat - 14 January 23

Hyderabad: Sri Goda Krishna Kalyanam was celebrated grandly at Hare Krishna Golden Temple, Banjara Hills, to mark the occasion of the marriage of Goda Devi, who is Goddess Lakshmi Devi incarnate, with Lord Sri Krishna in the form of Lord Ranganatha at the end of Dhanurmasam.

All the Vishesha Sevas were also performed and many devotees from various places visited the temple and participated.

