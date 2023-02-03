Hyderabad: ‘Sri Nityananda Trayodashi’ celebrated at Hare Krishna Golden Temple

The Hare Krishna Movement–Hyderabad celebrated Nityananda Trayodashi festival, at Hare Krishna Golden Temple
Hyderabad: The Hare Krishna Movement–Hyderabad (HKM-H) celebrated Nityananda Trayodashi festival, commemoration of the appearance of Nityananda, at Hare Krishna Golden Temple, Banjara hills on Friday.
As part of the festival, Nitai Gauranga Ashtottara Kalasha Maha Abhishekam with 108 Kalashas was performed with varieties of fruit juices, colourful flowers, panchamritam, panchagavyam, sugandha dravyas etc. A three-hour long ‘Hari Nama Sankirtana’ was performed followed by offering of 108 varieties of special ‘prasadams’ prepared by devotees.
Speaking on the occasion, Satya Gaura Chandra Dasa Prabhu, president, HKM-Hyderabad, said, “Nityananda Rama is original Guru and incarnation of Lord Balarama. He gives spiritual strength to devotees”.