Hyderabad: St Ann’s Degree College clinch softball title

St Anna’s defeated Government Degree College in the summit clash to clinch the title at the Osmania University Softball Inter-College Tournament

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:52 PM, Wed - 8 March 23

St Ann's Degree College team receiving the winners trophy.

Hyderabad: St Ann’s Degree College, Mehdipatnam crowned champions of the Osmania University Softball Inter-College Tournament for Women held at the University College for Women, Hyderabad on Wednesday.

St Anna’s defeated Government Degree College (GDC) in the summit clash to clinch the title. Meanwhile in the bronze medal match, Osmania University College for Women got the better of Bhavans Degree College.

Also Read St Francis College for Women organises 42nd Graduation Day in Hyderabad

Result Final: St Ann’s Degree College, Mehdipatnam bt Government Degree College; Third place match: Osmania University College for Women bt Bhavans Degree College; Semifinals: St Ann’s Degree College bt Bhavans Degree College; Government Degree College bt Osmania University College for Women.