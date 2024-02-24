Hyderabad: Students stage protest for denial of permission to offer namaz

A video of the protest by a large number of students surfaced on the X platform (formerly Twitter) demanding the management to grant them permission to offer prayers.
Hyderabad: Students of KV Ranga Reddy Degree College in Santosh Nagar staged a protest on Saturday alleging that their college management denied permission to offer prayers in the college premises.
A video of the protest by a large number of students surfaced on the X platform (formerly Twitter) demanding the management to grant them permission to offer prayers.
As per reports, the management allegedly threatened students with suspension from the college.