Hyderabad: Students stage protest for denial of permission to offer namaz

By Telangana Today Updated On - 24 February 2024, 11:26 PM

Hyderabad: Students of KV Ranga Reddy Degree College in Santosh Nagar staged a protest on Saturday alleging that their college management denied permission to offer prayers in the college premises.

A video of the protest by a large number of students surfaced on the X platform (formerly Twitter) demanding the management to grant them permission to offer prayers.

As per reports, the management allegedly threatened students with suspension from the college.