Hyderabad: ‘Summer Festival’ at Shilparamam concludes

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:45 PM, Tue - 31 May 22

Hyderabad: The ‘Summer Festival’ held at Shilparamam in Madhapur concluded on Tuesday after fourteen days of vibrant art form classes.

The camp focused on providing training in varied painting-related art forms like Madhubani, Nirmal, acrylic painting, and tribal painting. Additionally, pottery making and clay toy making classes along with Sanskrit speaking and Bhagwat Gita slokas were taught.

Both children and adults participated in the camp classes that were scheduled from 10 am to 1 pm. All the specialised training classes were conducted by artisans at Shilparamam.

On the last day, participants put up a display of colorful paintings, earthen pots, and other handmade artifacts that they had made throughout the camp. Apart from that, sloka reciting and other cultural performances were also organised.

Shilparamam Administrative Officer, Venkateshwarlu and Engineer Consultant, Anjireddy presented participants with a certificate of appreciation.