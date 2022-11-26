Hyderabad: Surveillance cameras network inaugurated at Kukatpally

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:16 PM, Sat - 26 November 22

Hyderabad: A network of 1,240 surveillance cameras was inaugurated at Rainbow Vistas community by Kukatpally MLA Madhavaram Krishna Rao on Saturday.

The surveillance cameras included the automated number plate recognition cameras to record details and maintain a log of all vehicles entering the colony. Also, artificial intelligence enabled peripheral cameras for security alerts, fire safety alarms are part of the project.

DCP (Madhapur) K Shilpavalli said the special feature of the project is that there are IP phones fixed in the lifts and if any person is in distress, they can lift the phone and the SOS is flashed to the command and control center of the colony showing specification location and live footage can be checked on the monitor.

“It is first of its kind project where 1,240 cameras were installed in a colony. It was done by the local residents at a cost of Rs 2.5 crore,” she said.

The DCP appealed to the people to come forward and install CCTV network in their colonies to enhance safety.